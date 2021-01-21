THE number of Covid patients being treated by York and Scarborough hospitals has finally fallen.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently has 219 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide - down from 227 yesterday.
The number of patients has been rising steadily through January and this is thought to be the first reduction.
However, the number of patients in intensive care has risen from 11 to 12.
The trust said a further 15 patients had been discharged into their usual place of residence or were no longer being treated for Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,518.