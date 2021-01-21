THE council in York say they have taken immediate action to support residents under threat of flooding living along the River Foss in York this morning.

The Environment Agency say that levels on the Foss are predicated to peak at 2.6m in the next few hours, but the situation is changing rapidly.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for the Environment said: “We want to reassure everyone that the Foss Barrier is working as designed. The issue is heavy rain in the upper basin is causing upper river levels to rise.

“We anticipate less than 100 properties will be impacted mostly in gardens and outbuildings but there remains a risk water may entering some properties. We are have teams located to monitor the situation with particular focus on the situation in the Strensall to Yearsley baths area the area around Brandon Grove and the communities around Tang Hall Beck and will respond as required.

“The advice at this time is evacuation is not necessary, please stay in your home where safe to do so. We are visiting properties and door knocking anyone who might be directly affected and providing sand bags.

“We will be holding a special Facebook live tonight between 5 and 6pm to help answer residents questions about flooding, flood defences, how to prepare and what support is available.”

This morning, council officers have inspected all the streets identified at risk by the Environment Agency and have spoken to some residents and there are currently no properties of concern. James Street Travellers site is unaffected and we are have arranged a welfare visit The Environment Agency is advising that the situation should not deteriorate significantly and the water will go down as the peak works its way to the barrier, which is working.

People should not drive, cycle or walk through flood water – it can contain hidden obstacles and health hazards. Residents are advised to check their route before travelling, if it is prone to flooding.

For travel advice listen to your local radio and news services, or follow @york_travel and @CityofYork on twitter.

Follow advice from North Yorkshire Police about driving in wet conditions Visit www.itravelyork.info/ for links to bus operator information and the impact of flood levels on travel options For more information on floods in York, including advice on how to prepare, visit www.york.gov.uk/floods