FIRE crews have been called out to various incidents involving flooding around North Yorkshire throughout the night.

At around 10.30pm, crews were called to Biggin, Selby to attend to water entering a premises. They used a main pump and assisted occupiers with setting up sand bags.

At around 10.50pm, crews were on the scene of flooding in a premises in Little Fenton, Selby. They used a light portable pump and low strainer to remove the water.

At around 11pm, crews were called to Castlegate, Malton to clear flood water from a premises. They used two light portable pumps to do so.

Crews were called to Marage Road in Thirsk to rescue two horses from a flooded field. The team used a thermal imaging camera and water rescue equipment to lead them to safety.

In High Street in Tadcaster flood water was threatening to enter numerous properties. Crews used a main pump and low level strainer. The incident was left with Flood Action Group. Crews were also called to the Saxton area of Tadcaster to reduce water levels inside a property. They used a main pump, light portable pump, and a basket strainer.

At around 2.20am, crews were called to Clarence Drive, Harrogate to deal with a fire to two wheelie bins, believed to be caused by hot coals. However, a resident extinguished the fire using a garden hose prior to fire crews arrival.

Crews were called to the Blakey Lane area in Sowerby to attend an incident involving a person stuck in a vehicle in floodwater. Firefighters in dry suits walked the person to safety and left them with ambulance crews for a precautionary check.

In High Street, Helmsley, a crew is using a light portable pump to remove water from a basement of a property. A crew also did the same in Lancaster Road in Harrogate.