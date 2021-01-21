THIS was the scene on Bridge Street in Tadcaster last night, which sparked a "massive" community effort to prevent properties flooding.

Tadcaster Community Action Group said on Facebook that it was caused by drain flooding, not a breach of the River Wharfe, and the road was closed.

The fire service attended the scene and a flood pump was deployed.

"Surface water pumping is drained directly into the river," the group said.

By 2.20am this morning Bridge Street was clear of surface water flooding.

Zoe Devine, owner of Devine Meats on Bridge Street and volunteer with the Community Action Group, said: "It was a massive community effort again and thanks to the residents and business owners we managed to get sandbags and flood gates on all properties on Bridge Street.

"The pump then allowed us to push the water away from the properties so none of the shops had water entry last night.

"We do still have an issue with high river levels and the cellars in the town have flooded but we are really hoping that we are over the worst of it and the levels will start to drop.

"Thanks to everyone who came out and helped last night, the conditions were terrible so we are very grateful to all those who helped."

The road was open this morning.

It comes after the Wharfe burst its banks near Tadcaster Albion's football ground, as reported by The Press yesterday, with the club's pitch flooded again.

