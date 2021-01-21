THERE are 42 flood warnings in place across York and North Yorkshire with homes in York at risk of flooding this morning.
City of York Council say about 50 properties in the Strensall to Yearsley Baths area of the city could be at risk of flooding from the river Foss.
Council officers are going door to door warning people this morning in Huntington Road and handing out sandbags and telling people to deploy defences. It's hoped only gardens will be affected, but homes are at risk due to rainfall in the upper Foss catchment.
The river Ouse in York is currently at 4.26m above normal and is expected to peak at 4.7m later today.
In York alone the Environment Agency has 12 flood warnings in place they are:
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
River Foss downstream of Yearsley Baths - riverside properties
River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths
River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths to Strensall - riverside properties only
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at Bishopthorpe
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - Clifton
River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands Road
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street
River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
The river peaked at about 4.5 metres above normal last February, when roads such as Skeldergate, Terry Avenue and Fordlands Road in Fulford were blocked and some riverside properties were inundated, but many other properties had a narrow escape.
The river rose to 5.2 metres in the Boxing Day 2015 floods, when hundreds of properties were inundated alongside both the Ouse and the Foss. The Foss Barrier and Pumping Station has since undergone a massive upgrade.
The agency said the Foss Barrier was in operation and flood gates were closed, and people should be aware that persistent and heavy rain is forecast until today.
Weather forecasters say there will be more heavy rain in the Dales catchment in some higher areas early today.