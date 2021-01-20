A VILLAGE near York is the city's new Covid hotspot.
Public Health England said today that Wigginton now had the highest seven-day rolling rate of coronavirus cases in the week to January 15: it had 869 cases per 100,000 population after 53 cases were confirmed.
The second highest rolling rate was 801.8 per 100,000 population in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, after 74 cases were confirmed.
This area had the city's highest rate - one more than twice the national average - for many days earlier this month.
The third highest rate was 752.2 in Clifton Without and Skelton.
Wigginton's neighbour Haxby had a lower rate of 487.5, after 28 cases were confirmed.