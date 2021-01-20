FLOOD warnings have been issued this evening for two villages near York.
The Environment Agency warnings are for Bishopthorpe and Acaster Malbis, both situated near the River Ouse downstream of York.
It said that in Bishopthorpe, the particular areas of concern were riverside properties around Chantry Lane, Main Street, Appleton Road and Copmanthorpe Lane.
Particular areas of concern in Acaster were riverside properties in the village, and access to the village on Acaster Lane was not possible due to floodwater on the roads.
It added: "Please prepare your property, avoid using low lying footpaths and do not walk, cycle or drive through flood water."