A seal has been spotted on a riverbank today - after travelling 50 miles inland from the sea.
The adventurous pup was spotted in Tadcaster and, according to a tag on its flipper, had swum across county lines all the way from Hull.
It's thought to have started in the Humber Estuary before joining the River Ouse and finally the River Wharfe.
It's highly unusual for a seal to travel such distances and most spend their entire lives within the same five mile radius.
A seal rescue centre has been informed about the incident and the pup is expected to be picked up later today.
The public has been urged to keep their distance from the animal, which is thought to be a common seal, and not approach it.
A Tadcaster doggy daycare centre called River Dogs has offered its facilities and expertise to help handle the seal.
A spokesman said: "It's not the kind of pup we are used to handling."