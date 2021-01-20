CITY of York Council has revealed when it anticipates roads will be closed by flooding as the Ouse rises towards its highest levels in six years.
It said Main Street in Nether Poppleton and Naburn Lane would be closed later today, while Fordlands Road in Fulford would be closed tomorrow morning.
It also revealed that a scaffold walk way was being put in place this evening on the left hand side of the road entering Fordlands Road, adding:"Whilst the walk way is being constructed, a single lane will be maintained for vehicular access until the road is covered by flood water."
It said Skeldergate would be closed tomorrow morning, with bus services diverted via Tower Street, and Knavesmire Road would be closed tomorrow, and Bishopthorpe Road near York Crematorium would have one lane closed tomorrow although the route was passable, and flood defences were in place on the A19 in Fulford and Tower Street.
The council warned that cycle/pedestrian routes were also affected, including riverside paths across the city and the Millennium bridge, which would be closed later today or tomorrow morning.
It added that a bridge had been created to provide access to City Mills Sheltered housing in Skeldergate.
"People should not drive, cycle or walk through flood water – it can contain hidden obstacles and health hazards," it added.
"Residents are advised to check their route before travelling, if it is prone to flooding."
