FUNDING is available to help businesses develop technologies to create renewable energy.

Eligible businesses in York and North Yorkshire are being urged to apply for a share of £600k to support their anaerobic digestion (AD) processes.

AD turns waste materials into renewable energy and nutrient-rich fertiliser. It is seen as a crucial technology to increase the sustainability of industry, cut carbon emissions and help the region move to a low-carbon, circular economy.

The funding is being awarded through the ADCEY project (Anaerobic Digestion and Circular Economy Yorkshire), the Biorenewables Development Centre (BDC) and the University of York.

Yorkshire Water’s Innovation Team, as the project’s industrial advisor, will offer fuller insights on AD technologies and markets and how to implement AD-based technologies.

Thirty-one fully-funded AD projects are available to small and medium-sized enterprises in the Leeds City Region, York, North Yorkshire and East Riding.

Companies can access the expertise and latest scale-up and analytical facilities of the BDC and of Professor James Chong’s research group at the University of York for help in researching or developing AD innovations.

This can include: desk-based studies, consultancy, laboratory tests, scale-up or demonstration activities. The ADCEY project will also support the regional AD industry by the BioVale innovation cluster.

Prof Chong said: “The AD industry makes a vital contribution by increasing our resource efficiency and reducing our carbon emissions. By supporting innovation in AD, we can boost both the region’s economy and its sustainability.”

Dr Joe Ross, BDC director, said: “This support will help de-risk innovation by SMEs and enable the region’s AD industry to thrive and grow and to make the most of feedstocks from the region’s agriculture and the food and drink sectors.”

For details on funding contact Dr Anna Alessi, Biorenewables Development Centre, on 01904 328052 or email anna.alessi@york.ac.uk