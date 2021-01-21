HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thought are with family and friends at this time...

Christine Musgrave

MUSGRAVE Christine Margaret - Passed away peacefully at home on January 10, aged 76 years. Dearly loved mum of Daniel and Simon, mother-in-law of Bex, nanna of Libby, Maddy and Ava, partner of Mal and a loved sister. Please keep Chris in your thoughts on Wednesday, February 3, when a private service will be held. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research UK. Enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington Tel: 622746.

Michael Nicholson

NICHOLSON Michael Edwin 'Nico' - Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, aged 77 years. Husband of the late Marion, father to Joanne, Clare, Richard and the late Paul, much loved grandad to Bryony, Jack, Matthew and the late Emily, and brother Colin. Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of Mick's life will take place later in the year.

Kenneth Hugh Barnes

BARNES Kenneth Hugh - Died on January 17, aged 92 years. Brother of Jean and the late Derek, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Will be sadly missed.

John Fulford

FULFORD John Michael (Mike) - Passed away peacefully in York Hospital aged 97 on January 1, 2021 after a very short illness. A much loved and respected uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle and friend who is dearly missed. A funeral service for the family only (due to Covid) to take place at Christ Church Heworth on Thursday February 4 at 1pm. Any donations would be gratefully received from St Leonard's Hospice and York Against Cancer. The family are planning a memorial to to be held at York Golf Club, Strensall later in the year, please contact us for further details.

John Brown

BROWN John - Passed away peacefully on January 17, aged 98 years. Devoted husband to Carole, will be sadly missed by Jeremy, Richard and Matthew. Private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium.

Robert Henry (Harry) Bradshaw

BRADSHAW Robert Henry (Harry) - Passed away peacefully in York Hospital on January 10, 2021, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Betty, dad to Anne, Rosemary, Robert and Carole. Grandad, great-grandad, great-great grandad, uncle and friend. Funeral Service at York Crematorium on February 2, 2021. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Multiple Sclerosis Society. All enquiries please contact J G Fielder - Tel: 01904 654460.

John Ledger

LEDGER John - Passed away at home aged 81 years. Much loved husband to Sylv and loving dad to Vicci. Private family service to take place at York Crematorium on Monday February 8 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to support St Leonard's Hospice can be sent to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525.

Elizabeth Sanders

SANDERS Elizabeth Mary (nee Wise) MBE - Peacefully at home in York on January 13, aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved by the Metcalfe and Wise families and countless others. Funeral private due to current restrictions but a Thanksgiving Service will be held when feasible. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, 01904 654460.

Graham "Pod" Goddard

GODDARD Graham "Pod" - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Devoted husband to Shirley, loving dad to Gareth and Kyle, cherished grandad to Harrison and Brooke. Father-in-law to Caz and Emma. A private family service will take place. Donations to support York Teaching Hospital can be sent to Hayley Owen Funeral Director. All enquiries please contact Hayley Owen Funeral Director, 01904 792525.

John William Flintoft

FLINTOFT John William (Bill) - Suddenly on January 7, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris, a dear uncle and brother-in-law. Private funeral service to be held on Monday February 8. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bill will be for Yorkshire Breast Cancer. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel. 01904 624320.

Norma Dodds

DODDS Norma - Sadly on January 6 2021, at Riccall Care Home, aged 84. Formerly of Earswick, nee Banks (of Crayke). Beloved wife of the late Stan (Woodpecker) Dodds and much loved mother of Philip. Dear sister of Stella, Eric, Philip, the late Gordon and a much loved aunty. Private family cremation service due to current restrictions. Enquiries to Chapman Medd, Easingwold, 01347 821370.

Freda Brind

BRIND Freda (nee Hunt) - Widow of Peter Brind, passed away peacefully on January 4 at 'The Oaks', New Earswick, aged 94. Much loved, cherished mother of Maggie, Richard, Katie and Alison, proud grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to twins. Retired Teacher, CAB volunteer, counsellor and community facilitator ('Bishopthorpe's Catalyst'). Joint Founder of '1-2-1 Counselling' in York which continues to provide a free service on self or GP referral. Took on counselling sessions herself and supported and mentored many volunteers. Started at nearly 70 and only retired in her eighties. Due to Covid, there will be a private funeral service and committal on Tuesday, February 2 at 11.30am. Donations to Age UK in tribute to her life can be made at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fredabrind We intend to hold a Celebration Service of our extraordinary mother's life when it is safe to do so, hopefully in the summer. We would be very grateful if you would let us know if you would like to join us at the Celebration Service. Please leave your name and contact details with J. Rymers, Funeral Directors, 01904 624320.

Harold Wilson

WILSON Harold Walter (Harry) - On January 5th, peacefully in St Michaels Hospice, aged 90. Devoted husband of the late Freda, dearly loved dad of Richard and Pauline, treasured grandad of Laura and Victoria and wonderful GG to Eliza, Frank, Jack and Archie. Harry will be leaving from Home Farm, Myton on Swale around 10.45am, on Thursday February 4, on his final journey. Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Harry will be for St Michaels Hospice in Harrogate. Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370.

Carolyn Hudson

HUDSON Carolyn Anne - On January 11, aged 67, peacefully at home. Much loved wife to Denis, loving mum to Kirsty and Gemma, beloved grandma to Spencer and dear sister to Paul. Funeral service to take place on Friday January 29th. Close family only due to number restrictions. Donations in memory of Carolyn will be for Motor Neurone Disease.

Mary Genevieve Guilding

GUILDING Mary Genevieve - Peacefully at Lamel Beeches, York, on Friday, January 1, aged 95 years. Wife of the late Norman and mother of Mary, Michael, Peter and Anne. Requiem Mass at St George's RC Church, York, on Monday January 25 at 12.30pm. followed by committal at York Crematorium. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at Hawes at a later date. No flowers please. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to St George's parish St Vincent de Paul Society and the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust. All enquiries to JG Fielder and Son Funeral Directors on 01904 654460.

Don Butler

BUTLER Don - On January 14, in hospital, aged 87 years. Much loved dad of James, dear brother of Alan and brother-in-law of Ann. He will be sadly missed by all his friends at York Rugby Club and The Cock and Bottle. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 2 at 1pm. Due to Covid restrictions all friends are welcome to pay their respects to Don at Clifton Park where the cortege will leave at 12.40pm, to go to the crematorium. Enquiries to JG Fielder and Son Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.

Funeral flowers

Joan Olsen

OLSEN Joan (nee Rhodes) - Passed away peacefully at Meadowbeck Care Home, Osbaldwick. Loving wife of the late Peter. Much loved mum of Jane, mum-in-law to Jonathan and grandma to Jack. Requiem Mass to be held at St Paulinus RC Church, followed by burial at Fulford Cemetery on January 27, 2021 by invitation. Family flowers only. A plate will be available for donations to St Paulinus.

John E Eckersley

ECKERSLEY John E John - Died peacefully at home: A son of God, a family man, a teacher and inspirer, runner, walker, and writer. His private funeral service will be at St Michael's Church, Bempton on Monday January 18, 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations in memory of John will go to Christian Aid and can be made using the just giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nancy-Eckersley1. Thank you. 'Johns books are still available at' http://www.johneckersley.wordpress.com/books. Enquiries to Unsworth Funeral Service 01262 425360.

Doreen Scott

SCOTT Doreen (nee Grainger) - Formerly of Beckfield Lane, Acomb. Passed peacefully on January 12 at the William Wilberforce Care Home after a short illness. Doreen survived her husband Bill and siblings Elsie, Francis, Leslie, Fred, Dolly, May and Cyril. The beloved aunt of John and Ann and great friend of John and Barbara Greenwood. Sadly missed by the Scott family who thank her for the support given to John and Barbara over the years. A private funeral service to take place but donations in lieu of floral tributes may be given for CRUK. Enquiries to Fergus Court Funeral Services. Tel 01653 229021.

Marjorie Harrowsmith

HARROWSMITH Marjorie - On January 8, peacefully at Lamel Beeches, aged 102 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Tony, treasured grandma of Mark, Robin and Lisa and great-grandma to Jasmine and Finn. Private cremation at York Crematorium. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.

June Helen Elizabeth Potter

POTTER June Helen Elizabeth (nee Lythe) - Passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2021. Much loved wife of the late Peter Reginald, Devoted mum to their three daughters Jeanette, Elaine and Dawn, loving nanna to Derek, Emma, Darren and great-nanna to Kayleigh, Harvey, Libby, Melodie, Grace And James. Funeral to take place at Fulford Cemetery Friday January 22 2021 at 11am. Mum you are now up in heaven with dad; on earth you had pain and were very sad, now with your wings you can fly so high like diamonds glistening in the heavenly sky, when we look up and see a bright star that will be you looking down from afar.

Sylvia Culkin

CULKIN Sylvia - Passed away peacefully on January 2 at York hospital aged 91 years. Much loved mam. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, January 26 at St James the Deacon Church at 10.45am followed by cremation.

Brenda Irene Gowland

GOWLAND Brenda Irene (nee Golton) - On January 7, peacefully in York Hospital after a short illness. Loving wife of Peter, mother of Mark, Lynne and Richard, grandma of Will and Dan, mother-in-law to Karen, and sister to Pam, Christine and Roger. Much loved sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and cousin. A private cremation to take place due to current restrictions. All enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 622746.

Funeral flowers. Photo: Pixelbay

June Denton

DENTON June - Suddenly on Thursday January 7, 2021 at the Galloway Community Hospital, Stranraer, June (Mavis) Denton, nee Lawson, aged 76 years, of Seamore Lodge, Stairhaven, Glenluce. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Michael Robert Denton, loving daughter of Hilda and the late Ted Lawson, dear sister of Janet and the late Edwin. Much loved by all her family and friends. Funeral Service private (due to the current circumstances).

Maureen Russell

RUSSELL Maureen - January 5 2021 Daughter of Ethel and late Fred, eldest sister to Sylvia, Ann, Lynn, Pauline, Jean, Carole, Steve and Kathleen, wife to Jimmy, mum to Steve and Andy, mum-in-law to Wendy and treasured Grandma to Josh. Maureen filled lots more lives with love than can be listed here. She often was a shoulder, a smile or rock for her numerous nieces and nephews and second mum to others. She loved us all so much and would put effort in to help anyone, unconditionally, in need. As a mum, she really was the best. Always there to chat to, offer support and love. Mum liked getting involved in the community. In 1977 she organised the Dringhouses Silver Jubilee 'street party' in the local children's park. It brought the community together with stalls, competitions and local entertainment. Later in life she was involved with Epilepsy, Aspergers and Autism groups in York, having realised, through her youngest son, that support was lacking for adults afflicted by these. Mum helped kick-start various support groups in York and often spoke passionately at St John University and York Carers on these subjects. She was a genuine angel among us and will be in our hearts forever. Love Always, Jimmy, Steve, Andy, Wendy and Joshua xxxxx Any enquiries please to J G Fielder and Son 01904 654460.

Marion Joan Levers

LEVERS Marion Joan (nee Wignall) - Marion Levers passed away peacefully in York Hospital on Tuesday January 5, 2021 aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony and mother to the late Russell. Sister and sister-in-law. A much loved friend who will be greatly missed by many. Funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 09.40am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Martin House Hospice.

Mary Wright

WRIGHT Mary - Peacefully at home on December 24 aged 90 years, Mary beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Andrew, Richard and Clare and mother-in-law, cherished nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass at English Martyrs Church 1:15pm on Thursday, January 21st followed by cremation at Middlethorpe, Mary will depart from her home at 15:45pm on Wednesday, January 20 prior to being received into Church. Due to Covid, all attendee's in Church and Crematorium have to be by invite only. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Mary if so desired will be shared between York Hospital SCBU and English Martyrs SVP, a plate will be available in the Church.

Rosetta Kissane

KISSANE Rosetta (Rosy) Passed away in Patrick's arms, Thursday, January 7, 2021 aged 80 years. Devoted wife to Patrick, mother to Shawn, grandmother to Natasha, sister to John. Loved by all who knew her. A private funeral will take place at York Crematorium on February 5, 2021 at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Leonard's Hospice All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors 01904 624320.

Gordon Stewart Goodwin

GOODWIN Gordon Stewart - Sadly passed away at York Hospital on December 31, aged 68. Much loved husband of Val and dear brother to Audrey, Irene, Marvena and Mervyn. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Donations to MND Association and Yorkshire Air Ambulance. He bore his illness with good humour and fortitude and was helped greatly by his wonderful carers. Gone too soon.

Carol Johnson

JOHNSON Carol - Slipped peacefully away at South Park Care Home on December 30, aged 78. No more in pain. A much loved grandma, mum, great-grandma and friend. Funeral at York Crematorium on Friday, January 15, strictly invite only. Donations to Cancer Research please.

Wilma Goodall

GOODALL Wilma - January 6, 2021, (formerly of Londonderry, Northern Ireland), devoted wife of Ken, loving mother of Gareth and Gail. Very deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Private cremation with memorial service to be arranged when restrictions are eased. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone Disease Association. Philippians Ch 4 v 13.

Andrew Michael Barker

BARKER Andrew Michael (Andy) - Passed away peacefully in York Hospital on January 6, 2021 age 60. Loving dad to Harry, much loved brother to Nigel and sister-in-law Janet, also a dear uncle to Samuel. Funeral service at York Crematorium on January 28. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Leonard's Hospice. All enquiries please contact Coop Funeralcare 01904 643936.