RESIDENTS in and around Selby are being asked to be patient as Covid-19 vaccinations continue.

Those who have already had their jab have been expressing their gratitude.

For the past month, Posterngate Surgery in Selby and Tadcaster Health Centre, next to Tadcaster Medical Centre, have been hosting vaccination hubs to serve patients registered with seven district GP practices.

Both local NHS staff and members of the public have been giving an insight into the process, with thousands of people across the district having received their first dose of the vaccine. Front-line NHS staff have also been getting vaccinated.

Staff have been vaccinating members of priority groups, starting with the over-80s, and going into care homes to immunise residents and workers.

People in Selby district are being asked to support the effort by being patient – everyone will be offered a free vaccine by the NHS and will be contacted when it’s their turn, so it’s essential not to tie up your GP surgery’s phone lines with inquiries about when you will get the vaccine. This this could mean someone who needs medical help can’t get through.

In addition, anyone in the area who considers themselves housebound is asked to try to attend a local appointment if invited, helped safely and within Covid restrictions by a member of their support bubble if necessary. Safety measures are place at the vaccination hubs, and those attending are asked to wear a face covering and observe two-metre social distancing.

Steve Lovisetto, Clinical Director of Tadcaster and Rural Selby Primary Care Network and GP Lead at South Milford Surgery, said: “I have been working at the vaccination centre and it is working very smoothly thanks to the very great efforts of our management teams. We have not had long queues or waits in the cold.

“Folk have been very keen to receive the vaccine and it feels very satisfying to all of us involved to be doing something positive to bring this nasty pandemic to an end. We are well into our stride now. We would be keen to hear from patients who are normally housebound but can arrange transport on this occasion to receive the vaccine at the vaccination centre.

“We normally run four vaccinations stations and four booking-in/clerking stations simultaneously inside Tadcaster Health Centre. Typically we will have four vaccinating GPs or Nurse Practitioners, a lead GP, pharmacist, Practice Manager, receptionist, four booking clerks and one or two volunteers to help with patient flow.

“We are very grateful to our volunteers, many of them school or university students, friends and family members of our practice teams who have given up their time to help boost our numbers. Our volunteers include retired GPs, (husband-and-wife team) Dr Mackenzie and Dr Mone, a bank manager and a British Airways pilot to mention just those I have worked with.”

People who have received the vaccine in the Selby Town Primary Care Network area have been sharing their experiences with staff at the hub.

Comments include: “Fantastic service - I went for my Covid vaccine yesterday. It was clear that a lot of thought had gone into getting patients vaccinated whilst socially distanced and safe. It was well organised.

“From the volunteers outside to the admin staff inside, as well as the nurses giving the injections, the atmosphere was calm and efficient.”

“It was clear staff from all three surgeries were working and patients from all the local practices were there. A fantastic effort all round. Thank you.”

“My wife and I had our Covid vaccine last night at your surgery, we would like to thank your staff for the brilliant swift & friendly organisation in administering the vaccine. Well done.”

“Would like to say how amazingly well organised and how lovely everyone was when mum came in for her Covid vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Osborne House care home in Selby said: “Thank you to our amazing GP surgery Posterngate and our resident GP Dr Czajkowski with the nurses who came and vaccinated our residents & the remainder of staff today. Everything went so smoothly and it was fantastic.”

The NHS Covid vaccination programme was stepped up in York this week as the site at Askham Bar was extended to become one of the first NHS Vaccination Centres, offering additional vaccinations to people from up to a 45-minute drive away.

People in the Selby area may be contacted by the NHS offering an appointment at Askham Bar – but if they feel unable to travel safely to the site, or would rather be vaccinated closer to home, they can wait to be contacted by their local GP services for an appointment at their nearest hub in Selby district.

Once you have been contacted, it is important to attend your booked appointments. If you can’t make an appointment, let the NHS know as soon as possible and the slot can be offered to someone else. You will be called again.