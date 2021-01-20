YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 continues to drop, but further cases of the virus are still being confirmed in the area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's rate has dropped by almost 30 down to 456.8 people per 100,000. The city's rate remains below the national average, which currently stands at 497.3.
The PHE data shows that a further 142 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the whole pandemic up to 10,374.
In the North Yorkshire, the weekly rate has also dropped down slightly to 314.5, with a further 270 cases recorded in the area which take the total for the whole pandemic over 24,000 to 24,005.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the weekly rate has risen by 0.3 up to 196.7 people per 100,000. A further 122 cases have been recorded in the area.
Across the UK a further 38,905 cases have been recorded, which take the country's total for the whole pandemic up to 3,505,754.
