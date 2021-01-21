A MULTI-PLATINUM selling group are set to visit York as part of their 10th anniversary tour later in the year.
Since bursting onto the UK music scene 10 years ago, The Overtones have racked up platinum record sales, released six studio albums, sold out tours across the nation, played at prestigious venues and performed for Her Majesty The Queen.
Like many other acts, 2020 meant cancelled tours and releases for The Overtones, but with a newly recharged band and an excitement of what’s to come in their anniversary year, the group "can’t wait to be back on the road in 2021."
Band member Mark Franks said: “We can’t wait to finally get to sing, dance & party together with you all, in 2021, on our 10 Year Anniversary Tour.
"It’s been a long time coming and there really ain’t no party like an Overtones party."
The Overtones are set to play at York Barbican on December 10 this year.
Tickets can be purchased on the venue's website at: www.yorkbarbican.co.uk