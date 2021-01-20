An out of town thief has been jailed for a shoplifting excursion to Monks Cross Shopping Centre.
Natasha Staten, 33, of Malvern Road, Beeston, stole handbags and glasses from TK Maxx worth £615 and fragrance and other items from the Beauty shelves at Boots worth £344.
Both offences were committed on August 11. She pleaded guilty to two charges of theft.
York Magistrates Court heard she was on a community order at the time for six offences of shoplifting in West Yorkshire.
District judge Adrian Lower said she had a “shocking disregard for other people’s property and court orders” and a record of offending.
The sentence included resentencing for the West Yorkshire offences.
She is the latest out of town thief to be jailed by the judge.
North Yorkshire Police work closely with the city's shopping centres to catch out of town thieves.
