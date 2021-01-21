The privately-run psychiatric clinic which moved into The Retreat hospital two years ago is moving out again, after failing to get planning permission for a new £14 million mental health centre in the grounds.

The Schoen Clinic, which treats patients with complex personality disorders and also runs a specialist eating disorder ward, says the facilities at The Retreat are ‘not fit for purpose’.

It is moving its patients instead to space in the building used by the Minster Grange care home on Haxby Road.

The clinic, which takes some NHS patients, was criticised by watchdogs from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year, who said both its wards ‘required improvement’ and that safety was ‘inadequate’. The clinic said at the time that it was ‘housed in a landmark yet dated setting and the age and condition of the building results in operational challenges’.

A spokesperson for the Schoen Clinic confirmed to the Press that it was now moving.

"Schoen Clinic acquired The Retreat adult mental health service in 2019, and had the plan of operating in the building for two years and then moving into a new on-site £14m development," the spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, we were unable to gain planning permission. We strongly believe that the existing site is not fit for purpose long-term. We carried out extensive searches of the area for more suitable premises (and) I am pleased to say that we have found that in Minster Grange. We have already begun our move to these new premises."

The move will mean a reduction in the number of Schoen Clinic inpatient beds from 28 to 15.

The spokperson said the clinic was working with local mental health care providers to 'reduce the dependence on inpatient beds' and was 'looking to develop preventative alternatives to hospital admissions, to include day care and outpatient services'.

Patients were being consulted about the redesign of the service, the spokesperson said.

The Press understands that the Schoen Clinic will operate completely independently of the Minster Grange care home - and that The Retreat, which has been a mental hospital for more than 220 years, will be completely empty once clinic completes its move.