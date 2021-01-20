A VACUUM cleaner thief has been jailed for a double raid on the same industrial site.
Ryan David Cummings, 28, stole seven Dyson machines worth £1,953 on April 25 from Potter Group’s site on Barlby Road, Selby.
The next day he stole 18 Dyson vacuum cleaners from WH Bowker Ltd on the same road.
They were worth £5,022, York Magistrates Court heard.
He drove a Sprinter van to take the machines away, even though he had recently been banned from driving.
He was caught on April 27 at the car park of Snaith railway station on April 27 with cannabis.
District judge Adrian Lower said Cummings had targeted the industrial site.
He described Cumming as carrying out the raids as part of a commercial operation.
Cummings, of George Street, Snaith, pleaded guilty to two charges of thefts.
He also admitted one offence each of driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possessing cannabis
He was jailed for nine months.
He was also banned from driving for 16 months and six days.
