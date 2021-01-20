A NEW optician has opened in one of York’s most popular streets.

Rae and Rae opticians opened in Bishopthorpe Road last month - and will stock a variety of boutique glasses for customers to purchase.

The new venture is owned by Georgia Rae, 27, from Easingwold, who has more than ten years of experience working at opticians in and around York and has gone into business with her mum, Tracey.

Georgia worked for Cameron Beaumont until December last year when she bought their York store and rebranded it Rae & Rae.

Now she’s fulfilled her lifelong dream of running her own practice in launching Rae & Rae.

Georgia said she hopes to tap into the strong community spirit, adding: “Bishopthorpe Road is the perfect place for an independent practice like ours.

“The locals here are so supportive of all the small businesses.

"They really embrace the local shopping movement.

"It was a no brainer, really.”

Tracey is the new practice manager and they will be working alongside qualified eyewear consultant, Lesley Collins.

Georgia said the organisation handpicks frames from a selection of the best designer and independent manufacturers from the UK and beyond.

She said: “Being truly family-owned and independent we’re free to pick and choose from the manufacturers and suppliers we want to work with.

"We have constantly evolving collection of frames.

“We also make a conscious effort to stock independent manufacturers, most of which you won’t find in your average high street opticians.”

The store is open Tuesdays and Fridays 10am to 4pm and Saturdays 9am to 1pm during lockdown- but is also open for every day emergencies on 01904 611553.