AN 18-year-old man was arrested after a police chase involving a car that allegedly reached speeds of up to 100mph before it was abandoned on a railway line in Haxby.
At around 9.20pm on Monday, officers on patrol in the Copmanthorpe area became suspicious when they spotted a white Mercedes, North Yorkshire Police said.
The vehicle failed to stop for the officers when requested and began to drive at speed along York ring road towards Hopgrove, the force said.
A force spokesperson added: "Officers followed the car which reached speeds of up to 100mph before it came to stop and was abandoned on the railway line in Haxby."
The force said the driver ran off from the car but police made an arrest a short time later following a foot search by officers and police dog Buzz.
Officers seized the vehicle and items from inside including mobile phones and suspected cannabis.
A man from Wakefield was arrested on suspicion of a number offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, possessing cannabis, supplying cannabis, endangering safety on a railway, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, the force confirmed.
It said, following questioning, he was released while under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
Comments are closed on this article.