A YORK-based specialist firm has been acquired by ERM, one of the world’s biggest sustainability consultancies.

Arcus Consultancy Services provides environmental, planning and engineering support to major renewable energy schemes in Europe and Africa.

Founded in 2006, Arcus now employs almost 100 people across the UK and South Africa, and supports clients from initial site searches to completion. Projects include windfarms, solar plants, battery storage facilities, hydrogen schemes and gas to grid systems.

Greg Shillabeer, pictured, founder and director, said: “We have created a fantastic business in Arcus over the past 14 years and are keen to further develop and diversify geographically, in different market sectors and with new clients.

"By joining a market leader like ERM, with such a strong global platform and market presence, these aspirations will be immediately possible, whilst ensuring our clients continue to have access to the very best technical expertise."

“We also aspire to help organisations who are yet to fully realise the potential that renewables can bring to their businesses and have ambitious plans to achieve this through our union with ERM, ultimately contributing towards the global transition to a lower carbon economy."

Locally, the Arcus team is supporting projects such as Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore windfarm, and Cleve Hill, the UK’s largest solar farm in Kent.

The acquisition, and combined expertise of both firms, strengthens ERM’s position as a sustainability leader, supporting clients to address the Low Carbon Economy Transition (LCET).

Billions of pounds are being invested into the move to a lower carbon economy by companies determined to meet their environmental targets. The renewables sector is predicted to grow exponentially over the next 20 years.

ERM CEO Keryn James added: “The implications of climate change and the low carbon economy transition are significant.

"ERM has a strong history of supporting clients on these issues, and we are doubling down on our focus and commitment to addressing the low carbon transition.

“Renewables are a vital part of the decarbonisation of the EU energy system and Europe is the largest global market for renewable projects, with renewable energy also on the rise in Africa.

“Our continuing and significant investment in this area includes identifying and working with the best people to do this. Arcus is known and respected for the bespoke, high-quality work that it currently undertakes for its clients in the UK and Africa.

Martin Frost, corporate partner at Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP, who led the cross-departmental team, said: "The transaction involved a number of complex elements, including a significant cross-border aspect.

“However, by working closely with our clients, the team at Arcus and their other advisers in both the UK and South Africa, we were able to drive the deal through to completion within the tight timescales required. I wish Greg and the Arcus team every success as they take the business forward together with ERM into its next exciting chapter.”