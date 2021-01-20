SEVEN more people with Covid-19 have died at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 441.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 100 further deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 1,027 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 63,322.
Patients were aged between 29 and 101 years old. All except 49, aged 37 to 99 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from December 14 to January 19 with the majority being on or after January 12.
Their families have been informed.
