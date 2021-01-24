York Elvis impersonator Eddie Vee opens up his celebrity album to share photos and memories through the years...

FROM real royalty to pop kings and queens, soap stars to sporting legends - York's one and only Eddie Vee has met plenty of famous faces during his reign as the 'Yorkshire Elvis'.

And today, York's answer to 'the King' is sharing his celebrity photo album with readers and recalling some unforgettable experiences.

Top of the bill is the day Eddie joined Elton John at his home in Windsor for one of the rock god's infamous and lavish charity parties.

Eddie picks up the tale: "Elton is famous for his fabulous fundraisers and this one was on the theme of Vegas. I was one of six Elvis's hired to meet and greet guests as they arrived."

Celebs in attendance included Lulu, Michael Caine, Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey, Graham Norton, Frank Lampard, the Sugarbabes - and it was all photographed for a spread in OK magazine back in the early 2000s.

Eddie Vee, second left, in the red ladder Elvis suit, performing with a few other Elvis acts at Elton John's House in Windsor for one of the superstar's charity events themed on Vegas. He is photographed here with the host, Elton John

"There were acrobats doing routines over giant champagne glasses and a casino inside a two-storey marquee. Elton had giant slot machines lining the driveway - and about £40,000 worth of flowers. It was an amazing day.

"Elton was fabulous, you could talk to him like you'd known him all your life. He came out with some sandwiches for us and Champagne!"

Another memorable event was Millennium Eve in London, when Eddie met Princess Anne. "I was asked to perform to support one of her charities. I even did an extra set with the cast from the musical Buddy."

Eddie Vee with Linford Christie in dressing room when filming 'Heroes Special' for Kilroy

Eddie has met some sporting legends too, including Linford Christie and snooker greats Alex Higgins and Jimmy White.

No stranger to TV, Eddie reckons he has notched up more than 40 hours on the box over the years.

Not only has he featured in two documentaries, but he has appeared on numerous chat shows and quizzes.

Eddie Vee on National Lottery show with Ulrika Jonsson

Never to be forgotten was the time he won a competition with 300 other Elvis impersonators to sing live on the National Lottery show. He has a snap with presenter Ulrika Jonsson from the occasion - but also one with Shirley Bassey, who he caught up with at the after-show party - and with whom he even shared a dressing room!

He said: "We used it alternately - when I was out, she came in and vice versa. After the show, we got talking and she said: 'I love Elvis and I love you Eddie! You were fabulous!' When Shirley Bassey says that you take it as a personal compliment."

Eddie Vee at the BBC with Shirley Bassey after an after-show party

Other famous names in his album include Coronation Street stars Kevin Kennedy and Tracy Brabin, TV presenter Amanda Holden and pop group Atomic Kitten.

Eddie is still performing as Elvis and running daily gigs via Facebook Live during lockdown.

