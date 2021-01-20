A JEWELLER has launched a search for York’s most romantic lockdown love stories, with a special ‘diamond date night’ worth £1,000 up for grabs.

Beaverbrooks, in Browns in York city centre, has launched the search to mark the UK’s first Valentine’s Day in lockdown, and is hoping to celebrate the city's best lockdown love story by treating the couple to a £1,000 date night to remember.

Whether it’s a new relationship that blossomed over a Zoom quiz, or whether an unlikely relationship formed while volunteering or while working on the front line, couples who found love in 2020 could be in with a chance of receiving a date night worth over £1,000, including a piece of jewellery to gift each other, a dine in meal for two, plus wine, flowers and chocolate.

Couples who don’t live together or who aren’t in the same support bubble, will also get the chance to enjoy romantic one-on-one time together virtually with a ‘digital date’ as part of the package.

Hopeful applicants can nominate themselves via the Beaverbooks website, explaining their lockdown love story in 100 words.

Emma Cornwall, regional manager at Beaverbrooks York, said: “From marriage proposals to weddings and anniversaries, we’ve been a part of our customers’ special moments for over a century, and our first Valentine’s Day in lockdown is going to be no different.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 was a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to shine a light on the unlikely love stories that have emerged during the most challenging times. Finding love during a global pandemic is no mean feat, and even though we’re not able to see our customers face to face in-store at the moment, we still want to recognise special moments and celebrate the blossoming relationships that have formed against the odds.

“So, if you found love during lockdown or sparks flew over Facetime, we want to hear from you.

“As well as getting the chance to tell your amazing story, you and your significant other will also be treated to a Valentine’s Day date night to remember, either in person or virtually, where you’ll be able to choose a beautiful piece of Beaverbrooks jewellery and enjoy a delicious meal, just for you.

“This is our first - and hopefully last - Valentine’s Day in lockdown, and while we may be celebrating differently this year, it’s not going to stop us from making it extra special for one incredible couple!”

To be in with a chance of winning, click here to enter before 9am on Friday, February 5 and explain their lockdown love story in 100 words.

Terms and conditions apply and couples can also redeem the dining experience once lockdown restrictions are lifted.