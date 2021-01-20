YORK could experience worse flooding tomorrow night than last February, experts have warned.
The Environment Agency said today it expected the River Ouse to peak at between 4.4 metres and 4.8 metres above normal summer levels.
The river peaked at about 4.5 metres above normal last February, when the city experienced its worst floods since Boxing Day 2015, with roads such as Skeldergate, Terry Avenue and Fordlands Road in Fulford and blocked and riverside properties deep under water.
The agency said in an updated flood warning this afternoon that the river level at the York Viking recorder was currently 3.63 metres above normal and rising slowly, following rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.
"The Foss Barrier is in operation and flood gates are closed," it said. "Please be aware that persistent and heavy rain is forecast until Thursday 21/01/2021. We expect levels to rise significantly."
Weather forecasters say there will be more heavy rain in the Dales catchment through today and tonight, although the rain could turn to snow in some higher areas later.