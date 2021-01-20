NUMEROUS roads across the region are affected by flooding today (Thursday).
Skeldergate is closed in York city centre.
In the East Riding, Breighton Road between Breighton and Wressle is closed due to flooding from the River Derwent.
North Yorkshire County Council said, as of 10.30am today, the following roads were closed across the county:
- York Bridge, Tollerton
- Footpath between St James Green and The Marage in Thirsk
- Kirby Wiske – Maunby
- Dalton lane at Cod beck Blenders
- Cowlands Lane, Holme-on-Swale
- Water End, Brompton
- Blakey Lane, Thirsk
- Romanby village: between The Green and Yafforth Road
- Bullamoor Road: closed beyond the Fox & Hounds pub, towards the A19
- A170, Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe
- Dolly Lane
- A684, Stokesley Road Brompton
- Battersby Avenue, between the junction for Low Easby to junction for Battersby
- Lealholm to Danby (Houlsyke)
- The Carrs, Ruswarp
- Blackboards in Malton
- Castlegate between Malton and Norton
- Kirby Mills, Marton
- Winterburn Lane, Winterburn
- B6106 Linton to Threshfield
- Heslaker Lane, Carleton
- Bentham Road, Ingleton
- Thornton Bridge
- Cattal village
- Cattal Moor Lane
- Skip Bridge layby
- Aldbough to Lower Dunsforth
- Lower Dunsforth to Upper Dunsforth
- Bishop Monkton to Westwick to Boroughbridge
- Melmerby and Middleton Quernhow
- C289, Oxton Lane and The Rampart, Bolton Percy
- Mill Lane, A162 to Stutton at Cock Beck
- B1223, New Road, Ulleskelf
- B1222, Cawood Bridge
The following were passable with care (as of 10.30am today):
- C28 Melsonby to Aldbrough St John
- Hartforth Lane near Gilling West
- C43 Semer Water
- U1379 Dalton Gates
- C149, Kirby Sigston
- Tanton Road Stokesley
- A65, Settle
- New Row, between Darley and Birstwith
- Tockwith Road - Long Marston
- Spofforth lane North Deighton
- A59 Harrogate to York approach to Whixley cross roads
- A659, Bridge Street, Tadcaster
- A645/Broach lane junction
- Low Road/Lunn Lane, Kellington