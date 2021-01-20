NUMEROUS roads across North Yorkshire have been affected by flooding.

North Yorkshire County Council says the following roads are closed: 

  • C32 Bruntacres (Hardraw Road)
  • A684 Appersett
  • C34 between the A684 at Appersett and Hardraw Village
  • A684 Worton to Aysgarth
  • C43 Semer Water
  • York Road Bridge Tollerton
  • Westerdaledale (near Castleton)
  • Heslaker Lane, Carleton (Carleton to Broughton)
  • Cattal village
  • Cattal Moor Lane from Tockwith crossroads
  • Ox Moor Lane from Hunsingore
  • B1223 The Fleet, Ryther
  • The Rampart, Bolton Percy
  • B1223, Button Hill, Cawood to Ryther

The following are passable with care:

  • A684 Wensley Bridge
  • C28 Melsonby to Aldbrough St John
  • Kilgram Lane near Jervaulx
  • A684 Stokesley Road Northallerton
  • B1363 half a mile from Chop Gate
  • Thimbleby Village
  • Girsby Village
  • Bentham Road, Ingleton junction with Bentham Moor Road
  • Masham bridge
  • Kellington A645/ Broach Lane junction
  • Lunn Lane/ Low Road road

In the East Riding, Breighton Road between Breighton and Wressle is closed due to flooding of the River Derwent.