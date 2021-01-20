NUMEROUS roads across North Yorkshire have been affected by flooding.
North Yorkshire County Council says the following roads are closed:
- C32 Bruntacres (Hardraw Road)
- A684 Appersett
- C34 between the A684 at Appersett and Hardraw Village
- A684 Worton to Aysgarth
- C43 Semer Water
- York Road Bridge Tollerton
- Westerdaledale (near Castleton)
- Heslaker Lane, Carleton (Carleton to Broughton)
- Cattal village
- Cattal Moor Lane from Tockwith crossroads
- Ox Moor Lane from Hunsingore
- B1223 The Fleet, Ryther
- The Rampart, Bolton Percy
- B1223, Button Hill, Cawood to Ryther
The following are passable with care:
- A684 Wensley Bridge
- C28 Melsonby to Aldbrough St John
- Kilgram Lane near Jervaulx
- A684 Stokesley Road Northallerton
- B1363 half a mile from Chop Gate
- Thimbleby Village
- Girsby Village
- Bentham Road, Ingleton junction with Bentham Moor Road
- Masham bridge
- Kellington A645/ Broach Lane junction
- Lunn Lane/ Low Road road
In the East Riding, Breighton Road between Breighton and Wressle is closed due to flooding of the River Derwent.