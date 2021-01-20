POLICE have issued a further 134 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for breaches of the coronavirus regulations since January 12, with 28 of these issued in York.
The further 134 FPNs takes the total issued since the third national lockdown began on January 6 to 241.
In York, a further 28 FPNs have been handed out in the last week. This is the second highest figure behind Scarborough, where a further 57 FPNs were issued.
The further 28 FPNs issued in York means that a total of 50 penalties have been handed out in York since January 6 for a breach of Covid regulations.
Twenty-three of the 28 FPNs were given to local residents, with the remaining five issued to visitors to the area.
The breaches are split into four categories: being outside place of living, outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings and obstruct/contravene.
Four of the breaches in York were for being outside the place of living, one for an outdoor gathering and 23 for indoor gatherings. None of the penalties issued in York fell into the obstruct/contravene category.
The FPNs are also broken down into gender - 19 males and nine females were issued the penalties in York.