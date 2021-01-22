Askham Bryan College educates and trains the next generation of students for work in the land-based sector. They include future farmers, horticulturists, equestrians, public service officers, sports specialists and experts in animal science.

Amidst lockdown restrictions, the staff and senior leadership team at Askham Bryan College see this as an opportunity to refine online teaching methods and curriculum delivery.

Dr Tim Whitaker, CEO and Principal at Askham Bryan College says, “Many of our students serve as key workers so the lockdown’s have presented many challenges for them around juggling coursework with essential work. They help communities while meeting the commitments of their studies, and we look for the opportunities that offer them a chance to easily manage both”.

Using normal timetables, course leaders conduct online class sessions through Microsoft Teams and use online platforms for course assignment information and submission. Teaching and support staff have been creating learning materials to supplement the practical skills missed during the online learning period which are normally delivered on campus.

The areers, employability and the apprenticeship teams continue to engage with a network of employers who provide work experience opportunities. A range of accessible virtual activities is in development if students are unable to attend placement during the lockdown.

The overall wellbeing of the college community is very important. The college student services team offers guidance and support with counsellors on hand to advise on mental health and concerns relating to financial queries and student experience. A Learning Support Team is available to provide additional learning resources and lessons to those who need them. The Learning Resources Centre provides learning material, enabling access for students to access while working remotely.

The college is working with secondary schools and their students who would like to progress onto its courses in the next academic year. Applications are being processed and interviews are being remotely conducted to ensure options and future pathways for prospective students are not compromised.

Dr Whitaker adds, "learning and achievement are our priorities, we are working to ensure that we give the best student experience possible in the current situation".

Learn more about Askham Bryan College by virtually visiting at its next open event on Saturday January 30 at 10am. Register at: www.askham-bryan.ac.uk/whats-on