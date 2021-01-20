A WOMAN has died after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the accident happened at about 12.35pm on yesterday (Tuesday, January 19) in Colne Road between Cross Hills and Cowling and involved a Volvo XC60 and a Kia Picanto.
They say that a 21-year-old woman died as a result of the collision.
Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to phone them on 101, or email laura.cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Please quote incident reference 12210030233 when passing information.
