PET portrait artist Louise Harrison supported her creative work through a part-time post with a high street retailer - until it became another casualty of the Covid-19 crisis.

Louise was working at Laura Ashley at Monks Cross in York when the fashion chain went into administration and then ceased trading last summer.

Reflecting on her redundancy in August, Louise said: "I decided to brave it and go full-time self-employed, and so far so good.

"I feel if I can make a go of it now in the throes of a global pandemic then it was the right decision."

Based in Slingsby, near Malton, Louise does portraits of people's pets as well as running an Etsy shop (www.etsy.com/uk/shop/louiseharrisonart) selling hand-stamped prints from her original designs and illustrations.

Trading as Louise Harrison Artist, she said the business is 'just me and a scruffy Terrier dog called Poppy'.

Like many self-employed people, the pandemic stripped Louise of her usual trading places, forcing a rethink.

"I would normally be attending local markets and fairs so I have focussed on having a stronger online presence via Instagram - @louiseharrison_artist and Facebook (@LouiseHarrisonArtist."

She added: "Local businesses are the heart of the local community - whether they normally have a physical presence on the high street or they exist online only and are run from a spare corner of someone’s home.

"These businesses have come about because someone dared to dream and take a risk in order to provide a bespoke product or service. When I get an enquiry about a pet portrait or a new order it really does make my day."