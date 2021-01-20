A TRAIN company that operates services through York is set to introduce a temporary reduced timetable.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is planning to bring in the new timetable on its North route affecting those travelling to and from destinations including Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Newcastle, Redcar Central, Scarborough and Hull.

The train company will continue to provide a reliable service for key workers during lockdown however there will be some changes made to the current train plan with these coming into effect from February 1.

During the period where the revised timetable is in operation, TPE will be running the following, with additional extra services at peak times:

• Hourly service between Liverpool and Newcastle

• Hourly service between Leeds, Dewsbury, Huddersfield, Stalybridge and Manchester Piccadilly (the majority of these services will also call at local stations between Leeds and Huddersfield and Manchester and Huddersfield)

• Two-hourly service between York and Scarborough

• Two-hourly service between Hull and Leeds

• Two-hourly service between Redcar Central and York There are currently limited TPE services in operation between Newcastle and Edinburgh with two trains currently running per day.

These short-term changes are only temporary and will be subject to regular review based on numbers travelling.

Anyone making an essential journey by train is encouraged to check before they travel and plan their travel accordingly.

Those that have booked directly with TPE and no longer wish to travel can apply for a full refund.

Jerry Farquharson, Service Planning Director for TransPennine Express said: “We remain fully committed to continuing to provide a reliable service for key workers and those making essential journeys during the current lockdown.

“Following a request from the Government for all rail companies to reduce their timetables to better match the current passenger demand, we will be introducing a revised train plan based on current demand and numbers travelling. These changes are only temporary, and we would advise anyone planning on travelling by train to plan ahead and check before they travel.”

An enhanced cleaning programme is currently in place to protect key workers and those making essential journeys, unless exempt, face coverings must be worn at all times on both trains and at stations.

Further timetable information can be found here.