Late last year I had a letter printed stating my uneasiness about the numbers of people coming into York for a night out as their own towns and cities were in a higher tier. The national Covid death count then was 58,000.
Someone replied stating that I was not qualified to make assertions. Well, true, I’m not qualified but I don’t walk around with blinkers on. My eyes are wide open and they have seen that the national death toll now stands at 91,000.
Are some people part of a sweepstake and they’ve chosen a number in excess of 100,000 deaths?
Just what number of deaths would such people like to see? 200,000? 300,000? 400,000?
If some people don’t stop the way they’re behaving, that figure just might be seen.
And it may include a loved one of yours. Think about it.
