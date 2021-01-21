Scott Marmion and Jim Welsman (Letters, January 13 and 15) are right to lack confidence in the council over the city’s 15 year development plan - but it’s got nothing to do with the city’s planners.
Over the past few years Lib Dem ruling councillors have ignored advice from city planners on producing a ‘sound’ plan, and are now ignoring the very people tasked with examining York’s local plan – government inspectors (‘Withdraw Local Plan and start again’ - inspectors say scheme may be out of date, January 12).
The Lib Dem-led council has failed to respond to the inspectors with information they require on the city’s green belt, and have failed to publicise important information on the council’s website that the public are entitled to view, in all likelihood because it is critical of the council.
And on cost, £2m has been ploughed into the local plan budget since the Lib Dems took charge in 2015, before you even consider shortfalls in planning fees due to developers lacking certainty linked to the absence of a local plan.
You could probably double the £2m and then some before we see any semblance of an adoptable local plan at the rate this council is going, which is nowhere fast.
Cllr Danny Myers, Leader of the Labour Group, St Olave’s Road, Clifton
