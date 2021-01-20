ORGANISERS of the vaccine site in York have apologised for delays this morning (Wednesday).
A spokesperson for Nimbuscare, the service running the Askham Bar site, said the centre was experiencing delays of around 20 minutes - due to higher levels of traffic.
The spokesperson added that today is the first time two vaccine centres - the national and local centre - are running simultaneously. They asked patients arriving in a car to follow the signs for the Askham Bar Park and Ride site - and not the signs for the smaller Tesco roundabout. They said this confusion was leading to more traffic and delays in appointments.
The spokesperson added: "The directions for the Askham Bar Park and Ride bus site are clearly signposted. Please follow them, because we are using private back roads to help people easily access the vaccine site, to avoid the roads linked to Tesco supermarket.
"We are very sorry for the delay. Please come to your appointment at the specified time, and not before. We are experiencing some short delays, but if you have an appointment today you will be seen, so we ask for your patience."
The vaccination site at Askham Bar in York.
Delays at the Askham Bar vaccination site.
