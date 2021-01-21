TRIBUTES have been pouring in to honour Malcolm Bonney, the York ambulanceman who has been killed by Covid.
Following his funeral on Monday, The Press carried an obituary for the father-of-three who had worked for the NHS for 43 years.
We also opened an online book of condolence.
Scores of readers have left their own moving tributes to Malcolm - many from former colleagues, but also friends and former patients.
Many comment on Malcolm's wicked sense of fun and humour, his love of coffee, his generosity, his knowledge, empathy and sheer professionalism in his job.
Malcolm, of Monk Fryston, leaves behind his widow Gill and sons Oliver, William and Harry. His grandson was born just days after his death and has been named George Malcolm in his memory.
Here are some of the tributes to Malcolm:
Tom Banks wrote: "Malcolm was a legend in the eyes of all his colleagues on his local stations. Not only was he the morale booster, but he was an amazing clinician, one of the best at what he does . He was always happy to mentor others, help out, have a go to try make a difference. His stories and experiences have passed on to colleagues and will ultimately be used to help others for years to come. He will be missed. He will always be remembered. Forever a legend and friend."
Nick Wilson, of Whitby, posted: "He will be a great loss to an already overburdened service. May he look down on us and guide us all through these times of hard ship. RIP Malcolm."
Victoria Beetles, of Harrogate, recalls Malcolm's entertaining side. She wrote: "I was a student nurse at Ripon Hospital, then came back as a nurse. He was a lovely man and always knew how to make the patients on Trinity Ward laugh. He would dress up as Mrs Mop and on occasions I too dressed up as a clown. We made a double act a few times. These are all long lasting memories I have of him and his amazing personality and treasure them."
Jayne Vohra of Rotherham also recalled Malcolm's sense of humour. "I worked with Malcolm years ago in A&E in Rotherham, he was so funny I loved working with him he had a heart of gold caring for patients and I’ll never forget him wearing medicine pots on his eyes to make us laugh. It’s tragic to lose anyone but to lose him to this dreadful virus is terrible."
Julie Stead, of Tadcaster, posted: "Malcolm, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and empathy you showed to my husband Neil and I when you were there with my husband when he had his accident five years ago! You were just amazing! With deepest sympathy to your wife children and family. Sleep tight lovely lovely man."
You can read more tributes in our book of condolence below
Book of condolence for Malcolm Bonney
"This is a space for friends, family and colleagues of Malcolm Bonney to share tributes, memories and photos."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Please share your tribute to Malcolm.
Having worked alongside Malcolm in the last few years, I loved catching up with him when our paths crossed. A relaxed, easy going, colleague whose dry sense of humour was both loved and appreciated by all. Malcolm also had a wonderful bedside manner, and an uncanny ability to build rapport with his patients, effortlessly making them feel reassured and that they were safe in his very capable hands. Malcolm will be sorely missed by all. R.I.P
RIP Malcolm and thank you for your service, condolences to you family
An absolute pleasure and honour to serve with you Malc. I will never forget your words of wisdom and your stories. An absolute gentleman. Stand down, you shift is over. RIP.
Malcolm, you were an absolute gent, and one that I will never forget. You did yourself, your family and the NHS proud. RIP MALC XX
I am proud to call Malcolm my friend as well as a work colleague, having worked with him at Yorkshire Ambulance Service. He was always full of fun and happy to go that extra mile for the patient. He was also always happy to pass on his wealth of knowledge to others and he will be missed by many. I would have loved to have been at the funeral but it was impossible to travel in these troubled times. RIP Malcolm, for you have helped so many and made their lives better for you being their to care for them.
I worked with Malcolm years ago in a/e in Rotherham , he was so funny I loved working with him he had a heart of gold caring for patients and I’ll never forget him wearing medicine pots on his eyes to make us laugh. It’s tragic to lose anyone but to lose him to this dreadful virus is terrible. So sorry to his family. I’ll never forget him RIP.
I have fond memories of Malcolm when I was a new paramedic and he an Emergency Care Practitioner at Middlewood station, Sheffield. He was without exception always friendly, funny, kind and helpful and took time to explain things and answer any questions. I’m glad to hear he had at least some time to enjoy his beloved North Yorkshire but far from the time he deserved. Rest in Peace Malc and thank you for being such fine role model, professional and all round top bloke. X
Malcolm, you’ve been my colleague, mentor and friend since the first shift we worked together. I was new to the role and you were the experienced ECP, with 40 years A&E experience. You put me at ease immediately with your kindness. Something that you did with everyone you met. The flare with which you told your anecdotes was always to enjoy the hilarity of the stories, and lifted the mood of those around you. Whether visiting patients, or coffee shops, you filled the space with a warmth and generosity. You often bought the coffees, partially because you were on first name terms with most of the baristas around York, and partially because you had a wallet full of free coffee stamps. But on the odd occasion I managed to beat you too it, you would trump me by buying some cakes to share as well. The last time we spoke you told me you were going to work Christmas for me, you’d looked at the rota, and no ifs ands or buts, you were working it, and that was that. This is the kind and generous man you were. God bless you Malc, I will miss you.
I worked with Malcom in A&E and I have such fond memories of him. He deserves no less than this wonderful tribute. He always made our shifts fun, he was the life and soul of the department and I’m so sorry he was taken way too soon.
Sending all my love to everyone of the Bonney’s and friends and anyone associated with Malcolm in a positive way, my thoughts will always be with you, he was a great man.
Fond memories of Malcolm when he worked at Rotherham A&E department, it was always a good shift when Malcolm was on duty. Sending my condolences to his family as there must be a huge hole in your lives now.
It was an honour and privilege to work alongside Malcom from his days at Rotherham District A&E to his beloved role as an ECP. My sincere thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Malcolm was a legend in the eyes of all his colleagues on his local stations! Not only was he the morale booster, but he was an amazing clinician, one of the best at what he does . He was always happy to mentor others , help out , have a go to try make a difference ! His stories and experiences have passed on to colleagues and will ultimately be used to help others for years to come. He will be missed. He will always be remembered. Forever a legend and friend.
I got to know Malcolm when I started work at Ripon as a GP in 1999 and he was often the one in charge when I was called to Minor Injuries to see a patient. He had a great sense of humour and was extremely competent at his job, such that I always felt very pleased and reassured when I found him to be on duty. He was a lovely man and very memorable in so many ways. It was a privilege to have known him. He will be very much missed by all . My sincerest condolences to all his family .
Malcolm, such a lovely, kind, caring man. I had the pleasure of working with Malcolm and also he looked after my little boy when he was poorly. He was a man that no-one had a bad word to say about and will be greatly missed. You're a legend Malcolm, sleep well xx
When I worked for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service I attended an incident where Malcolm was at. I found him to be a very calm, professional and likeable person. He was knowledgeable and shared his findings with me as an equal not as a subordinate, albeit he was far more proficient than myself. He will be a great loss to an already overburdened service. May he look down on us and guide us all through these times of hard ship. RIP Malcolm.
I was a student nurse at Ripon Hospital, then came back as a nurse. Met and worked with Malcolm on many occasions. He was a lovely man and always knew how to make the patients on Trinity Ward laugh. He would dress up as Mrs Mop and on occasions I too dressed up as a clown. We made a double act a few times. These are all long lasting memories I have of him and his amazing personality and treasure them. I’m so sorry to learn of his passing and wish to send my condolences to all his family.
I only met Malc a few times in my earlier days as a paramedic in Sheffield, but he was always such a welcome, kind and smiling face to see and I know he was loved by so many colleagues. Such a great loss, all my love to his family and friends.
Malcolm was such a calm, caring man whom our family have known for over 30 years. If there was a wedding or other such occasion he would turn up driving a 52 seat coach and ferry us from A to B, always making sure we got back on the coach several drinks later... what a star. It is such a shame he never got to meet his new grandson, whom he would have adored. Our thoughts are with Gill, Oliver, Will and Harry whom I am sure are getting some comfort and happiness from the newest member of their lovely family. Love and thoughts. The McVittie's
I was a neighbour of the Bonney's in Monk Fryston for 12 years before moving away. "The Bonney Boys" and my boys all went to Monk Fryston Primary School together. Malcolm was indeed a very caring gentleman. When my eldest son broke his leg after school,, Malcolm came to our rescue, put his leg in a splint and took us to A&E. Nothing was too much trouble. My deepest condolences to Gill, Oliver, Will and Harry at their very sad loss of Malcolm. May his soul rest in peace. With much love Steph, Tom and Ellis Morton xx
So many happy memeories of Malcolm at Ripon Minor Injuries at fantastic colleague . Love and prayers to all his family. R.I.P.
This beautiful man helped me a couple of years ago when I had a seizure in York - a very caring compassionate human - a grateful yet sad patient about this news.
A well loved, comical man gone far too soon. I have worked along side him as a first responder before and also he attended a 999 call I made for my friend. He was loved by so many and will be certainly missed but I am sure memories will be cherished by everyone who knew him. You Malcolm were a credit to the NHS.
Thank you for your friendship we shared over the years and the journeys we had together. Gone but never forgotten. Julie
Malcolm, l thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and empathy you showed to my husband Neil and I when you were there with my husband when he had his accident five years ago! You were just amazing! With deepest sympathy to your wife children and family. Sleep tight lovely lovely man. x
