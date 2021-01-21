TRIBUTES have been pouring in to honour Malcolm Bonney, the York ambulanceman who has been killed by Covid.

Following his funeral on Monday, The Press carried an obituary for the father-of-three who had worked for the NHS for 43 years.

We also opened an online book of condolence.

Scores of readers have left their own moving tributes to Malcolm - many from former colleagues, but also friends and former patients.

Many comment on Malcolm's wicked sense of fun and humour, his love of coffee, his generosity, his knowledge, empathy and sheer professionalism in his job.

Malcolm, of Monk Fryston, leaves behind his widow Gill and sons Oliver, William and Harry. His grandson was born just days after his death and has been named George Malcolm in his memory.

Here are some of the tributes to Malcolm:

Tom Banks wrote: "Malcolm was a legend in the eyes of all his colleagues on his local stations. Not only was he the morale booster, but he was an amazing clinician, one of the best at what he does . He was always happy to mentor others, help out, have a go to try make a difference. His stories and experiences have passed on to colleagues and will ultimately be used to help others for years to come. He will be missed. He will always be remembered. Forever a legend and friend."

Nick Wilson, of Whitby, posted: "He will be a great loss to an already overburdened service. May he look down on us and guide us all through these times of hard ship. RIP Malcolm."

Malcolm Bonney

Victoria Beetles, of Harrogate, recalls Malcolm's entertaining side. She wrote: "I was a student nurse at Ripon Hospital, then came back as a nurse. He was a lovely man and always knew how to make the patients on Trinity Ward laugh. He would dress up as Mrs Mop and on occasions I too dressed up as a clown. We made a double act a few times. These are all long lasting memories I have of him and his amazing personality and treasure them."

Jayne Vohra of Rotherham also recalled Malcolm's sense of humour. "I worked with Malcolm years ago in A&E in Rotherham, he was so funny I loved working with him he had a heart of gold caring for patients and I’ll never forget him wearing medicine pots on his eyes to make us laugh. It’s tragic to lose anyone but to lose him to this dreadful virus is terrible."

Julie Stead, of Tadcaster, posted: "Malcolm, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and empathy you showed to my husband Neil and I when you were there with my husband when he had his accident five years ago! You were just amazing! With deepest sympathy to your wife children and family. Sleep tight lovely lovely man."

You can read more tributes in our book of condolence below and click here to read the full obituary for Malcolm.

