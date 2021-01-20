YORK-BASED band Skylights have been praised by their beloved football club's manager, describing their work as "beautiful," and likening their songs to the team's style of play.

The band, made up of four friends, have been praised by Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

The band sent Bielsa a number of their songs, in hope he would listen to them and give them some feedback.

Bielsa, who took over the club in 2018, replied to the band in a letter. He said: "I think the music you make is beautiful and it also has points in common with my profession, in which we try to combine movements, instead of sounds.

"But, ultimately, we need to have the harmony of a band for our production to be good.

"I admire your work and your talent."

The majority of the band are huge Leeds United supporters, so they were "blown away," by the Argentinian's reply.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "We're just some Leeds fans having a go at music, and we thought we'd send him a few songs.

"I didn't think for a minute we'd hear back, so we were properly blown away to receive such an incredible message."