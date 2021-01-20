EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council says it has staff and resources on standby to respond to any flooding issues, as residents in the county are urged to be prepared.

Residents are being reminded to keep up-to-date with potential flood warnings in the coming days and take any necessary personal flood protection measures as the area prepares for significant rainfall this week.

The Met Office has predicted that the East Riding may experience around 30-60mm of water between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. The total average monthly rainfall for this area in January is around 50-60mm.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council crews will be in operation throughout the week to ensure road networks are kept clear and to assist with any localised flooding.

"The significant rainfall expected may mean some properties in the area will run the potential risk of flooding," a council spokesperson said.

Preparations are underway to manage the increased risk, by ensuring that the watercourse trash screens are cleared to ensure there are no blockages, and the storage lagoons for the flood alleviation scheme are emptied to have maximum capacity.

The flood alleviation schemes including those at Willerby and Derringham, Cottingham and Orchard Park and Anlaby and East Ella have been delivered in partnership with the Humber LEP and Hull City Council.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic property and infrastructure, said: “With heavy rainfall expected in the East Riding this week, we would urge all residents to be prepared and to refer to the advice available to them. Taking actions such as signing up to flood warnings, preparing a flood plan or putting together an essential flood kit are all good ways of preparing for potential flooding should a flood warning be placed on your area.

“The council has staff and resources, including sandbags and pumping equipment, on standby and ready to deploy anywhere across the East Riding and will also be working closely with our partners at Hull City Council, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water to share resources in a combined operational response to potential flooding issues. We would again urge residents to stay vigilant to the advice given over the coming days and only act should a flood warning be actioned in their town or village.”

Craig Woolhouse, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, added: “We’re expecting surface and river water flooding to affect parts of northern England today and then northern, central and eastern England on Wednesday and Thursday, which could cause damage to buildings in some communities.

“Heavy downpours falling on already saturated ground may also cause flooding more widely across England from today until Saturday for slower responding rivers.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground clearing grilles, screens and closing flood barriers. We urge people to keep away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up-to-date with the latest situation at Gov.uk or by following @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”

Details on current flood warnings in your area can be found at https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

Information and advice about what you can do to prepare for flooding, can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergencies/preparing-for-emergencies/flooding/