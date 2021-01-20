THE River Ouse in York has risen to 3.5 metres above normal - one metre below the 4.5 metre peak in February's floods - with more torrential rain on the way later today.
The Environment Agency has warned that levels could rise above 4 metres and the Viking Recorder's projection this morning is that it will reach as high as 4.3 metres above normal summer levels.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says very heavy or torrential rain will fall after lunch and then again this evening and overnight in York, and heavy rain is forecast to fall in the Ouse's Dales catchment for the whole of today and tonight, although it could change to snow in the early hours on the hills.