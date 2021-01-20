A NORTH Yorkshire football club has been hit by flooding again.
Tadcaster Albion's pitch at its Global Stadium has been flooded after the River Wharfe burst its banks following the recent rainfall.
The ground suffered flooding several times in February last year and again in November.
Andy Charlesworth, the club's chairman, had earlier told The Press that they were expecting the ground to be flooded.
He said: "We have moved everything, the flood doors are on. We're prepared for flooding."
A flood alert is in force for the Lower River Wharfe.
The Environment Agency said: "The River Wharfe has risen in response to recent rainfall. Levels in Ilkley and Otley have peaked, however levels will continue to rise in Wetherby and Tadcaster until Wednesday afternoon or evening. Persistent and heavy rain is forecast to continue through until Thursday, and river levels could remain high through the week."
