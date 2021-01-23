Planning to move this the New Year?

We may be biased but we think York is a fantastic place to live.

It’s a vibrant city with plenty things to do and see.

The stunning York Minster never fails to impress you and the smell of chocolate from the factories will always make you crave something sweet.

Aside from this, the property market in York is quite eclectic and there is guaranteed to be a house on the market to suit your specific needs and preferences.

Here are just some reasons why York is the best place to live in the UK:

There are plenty of things to do

You will never get bored in York.

Whether you are finding your way through the York Maze or heading on one of York’s many tours, there’s always a great day out to be had.

Also, shopping in York is a joy as there are so many independent shops to explore.

The Shambles

(Photo: Geograph/ John M Wheatley)

The Shambles in York is thought to be the inspiration for Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley and it is filled with quaint shops and places to grab a bite to eat.

York is easy on the eye

The medieval streets are littered with beautiful buildings and attractions.

However, the best part about York is that it’s also surrounded by countryside and parks. Rowntree Park

(Photo: Geograph/Peter Church)

When you want to escape from hectic city life, head to Rowntree Park for some space without sacrificing the beautiful views.

If this isn’t enough, the Yorkshire Moors are only a thirty minute drive from the city.

It has a great transport system

York Railway Station is just as beautiful as the rest of the city- and the station keeps you well connected to other parts of the country.

You can catch a non-stop train to London in just two hours and services also run to Northern cities such as Sunderland, Manchester and Liverpool.

The city also has an extensive network of off-road cycle paths and on-road cycle lanes for cyclists- and plans are being drawn up to make the cycling routes even better.

It’s hoped that a “park and pedal" route can be made between Rawcliffe Bar Park&Ride and the city centre

It’s bursting with culture

York Minster

(Photo: Geograph/Paul Farmer)

There’s no denying that York is a cultural hotspot.

From York Minster, Clifford’s Tower and York Castle Museum, there are so many places of historical significance in York.

It’s the place to go for sweet-lovers

York has a long history with chocolate and is famously home to confectionary Terry’s, Rowntree’s and Nestle to name a few.

Its history is so extensive that there is even a chocolate tour where you are taught more about york's most famous chocolate-making families and their finest creations.

Your kids can get a fantastic education

According to the Government website, 61 primary and secondary schools received an ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ Ofsted rating between 2012-2020.

Huntington School is one school to receive and ‘outstanding’ rating while Poppleton Road Primary School and Tang Hall Primary Academy were just two to be awarded ‘ good’ ratings.

Top education continues after school at the city’s university.



Accrording to The Complete University Guide, the University of York is a world-class Russell group university and is currently ranked 22nd on the league table.

There’s a property to suit everyone’s preferences

York is home to some stunning and unique homes.

Just look at this Lendal Bridge property which has been constructed using the stunning and historic York walls themselves.

Would you live here? (Photo: Zoopla)

The grade II listed home also has three bedrooms and river views.

Best of all, you wake up each morning and will have the bustling city center right on your doorstep.

It’s home to some historic pubs

If taking a trip to the pub is an important part of your week then York is the place for you.

Ye Olde Starre Inn

(Photo: Geograph/Christine Matthews)

There’s said to be 365 pubs in York, meaning you can try a new one every day of the year

Ye Olde Starre Inn in Stongate is reputed to be the oldest pub in York, dating back as far as 1644.

What is your favourite thing about York? Let us know in the comments.