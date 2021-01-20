YORK and Scarborough hospitals are now treating a record 227 Covid patients - up by 11 in 24 hours.
But the hospitals have also passed a major milestone in now having discharged more than 1,500 patients after being treated for the coronavirus.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that 1,503 patients had been discharged to their usual place of residence or were no longer being treated as having Covid-19.
The trust said earlier this week it was treating 154 Covid patients on seven wards at York Hospital alone, but said it was not at capacity and had comprehensive plans to release additional beds and staff, which allowed it to flex its hospital capacity as needed in response to growing numbers of such patients.
It said this included 'regional network plans' to help care for intensive care patients - should the trust need it.