BURGLARS struck at a house in a North Yorkshire village last night (January 19).
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing to anyone who saw a silver car and its occupants leave the Kellington Lane area of Eggborough last night to get in touch with them after a house was broken in Kellington Lane at about 6.20pm and the suspects got into a silver car – possibly an Audi – and left the area.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or anyone with any dash-cam to get in touch.
If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Nicola Knowles or email Nicola.Knowles@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Please quote incident number 12210030359
