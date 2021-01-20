A CAR left a road in North Yorkshire and ended up on its side.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a single vehicle crash on the A59 at Blubberhouses, near Harrogate, at 6.25pm yesterday (Tuesday).
One fire crew attended the scene.
A spokesperson for the service explained: "The car had left the road and ended up on its side.
"The driver was out of the vehicle and being treated by ambulance crew on their arrival.
"The fire crew checked the vehicle only."
