FIREFIGHTERS were called out after a freezer caught fire at a house.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to a house in Beal, near Selby at 5.11am today.
They were joined by a crew from West Yorkshire.
A spokesman for the North Yorkshire service said: "We attended an incident involving a freezer on fire within a domestic garage.
"There was heat and smoke damage to the freezer and smoke damage to an adjacent tumble dryer and cupboards. The fire also caused 25 per cent damage to the garage. Crews used one hose reel to put the right out. The cause is believed to be a burnt out compressor on the freezer."
