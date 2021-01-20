A WOMAN from North Yorkshire has reached the final in a national competition to find young adults who have helped in their communities during the 2020 pandemic.

Becky Crawford, 20, from Scarborough, was nominated for the Urban Jungle's Heroes 2020 competition by her mum, Tiffany Hodgson.

Tiffany said: "Becky learnt to knit and then knitted and sewed hundreds of ear defenders and face masks for her local hospice and hospital staff during both lockdowns.

"She even involved the rest of the family to help add buttons and elastic. She also sourced materials from neighbours so she could make them faster.

"She donated them all and all with a smile."

Jimmy Williams is CEO of Urban Jungle, the company which is running the competition. He said: "We think young adults have had to endure a lot in 2020 and want to do our bit to say: ‘thank you’.

"We wanted to meet the people, hear the stories and give thanks and recognition to those who have helped us all through.

“Whether they went shopping for an ill neighbour, took up the slack at work when others couldn’t or have been on the front line, we wanted to find those young adults and share their inspiring stories.”

The winner of the competition will receive a £250 Amazon voucher and become Urban Jungle's 2020 Hero. Four finalists will also win £50 Amazon vouchers.