THERE are 12 flood warnings and numerous flood alerts in place across North Yorkshire today.
In York the city is braced for further flooding as storm Christoph hits. The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings in the city itself for:
The River Ouse at Naburn Lock
The River Ouse at York - riverside properties
The River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
Non-stop heavy rain is forecast to last until Thursday and river levels are expected to rise significantly - with levels due to rise above 4m later this week.
The Foss Barrier is in operation and flood gates are closed.
City of York Council is preparing to tackle the challenges of flooding during a pandemic - when residents may need to evacuate their homes while they are shielding or self-isolating.
The council is urging people not to travel through floodwater to reach a test or vaccine site and instead rebook their appointment if they cannot get there safely.
Sandbag barriers are being created at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens and Tower Street with a pump installed to clear water.
Flood boards have been installed at Peckitt Street.
Flood pumps and defences will be used in the Fordlands Road and A19 area in Fulford from Wednesday.
Any homes at risk of immediate flooding will be provided with sandbags.
For more information and support visit york.gov.uk/floods or phone 01904 551550 or email covid19help@york.gov.uk.
