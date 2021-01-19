YORK'S Covid rate has fallen again - but new hotspots have emerged.
Public Health England said the seven-day rolling rate in the City of York Council area in the week to January 14 was 483.3 per 100,000 population, down from 513.7 yesterday and lower than the national average for England of 506.5.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 316.3 and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area it was 196.4.
In York, the rate has continued to fall in the Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood area, which had the highest rate in the city for several days, which was more than twice the national average.
Its rolling rate was down to 845.2, after 78 cases were confirmed in the seven days - lower than Clifton Without and Skelton, which had a rate of 940.3 after 80 cases, and than Wigginton, with a rate of 869 after 53 cases.