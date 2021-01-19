TWO men have been arrested after a man was threatened with a knife.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 5.30pm yesterday (January 18) a man was walking along Bondgate in Ripon when he was approached by four men who threatened him with a knife and stole his belongings.
They say that the men then followed the victim home where they forced him to give them access to his property and stole a number of further items from inside the house. The four men then left the scene down Aismunderby Road.
A police spokesman said: "At about 10am today (January 19) police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ripon and a 19-year-old man from Harrogate in connection with this incident.The men are currently in police custody.
"If you witnessed this incident or have any other information which could help our investigation please call 101 quoting ref: 12210027815."
