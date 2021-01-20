YORK residents are sharing their experiences of suffering from covid as part of a campaign to highlight the importance of following lockdown rules.
The project includes stories of people with long-covid - including a woman who is still experiencing health problems related to the virus 10 months after she first became ill.
She said her choice to go out to dinner before lockdown, after which she became ill with coronavirus, was "the worst decision of her life".
Health care staff caring for patients are also sharing their stories for the campaign, launched by City of York Council in partnership with organisations including the hospital trust, football and rugby clubs.
Council leader Keith Aspden said everyone can play their part in keeping people safe: “I know that everyone is tired of the national restrictions and the impact on their lives, but with coronavirus, we can’t afford to be complacent. These real-life stories show us just how important it is that we continue to work together to reduce the transmission of the virus in York.
“Understanding the huge impact that coronavirus is having right here in the city, for people living and working in York, helps us all to recognise the bigger picture."