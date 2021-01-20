PLANS to create new segregated cycle lanes on Bootham and Shipton Road are set to move forward - after the council received further funding from Government for travel scheme to boost cycling and walking.

The project aims to create a "park and pedal" route between Rawcliffe Bar Park&Ride and the city centre. It would also create a cycling route to the hospital.

Under the plans, work could also be done to improve the road between the Clifton Green and Rawcliffe Lane junctions.

City of York Council received a further £658,350 from the Government’s Active Travel Fund in November to spend on schemes that will encourage more people to cycle and walk instead of driving.

Projects with segregated cycle lanes are more likely to win funding, a council transport meeting heard. City leaders drew up a list of schemes last year and expected to hear about the funding in August,but did not get confirmation until November, which has caused some delays to construction.

But work could start on creating the new cycle lane between Bootham Bar and Clifton Green within weeks, according to a report prepared for the meeting.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne said: "The original bid was going to look at what we could provide to improve the attractiveness between the two signalised junctions, Clifton Green and Rawcliffe Lane, that was again something which could be done at the same time as moving on with implementing the lanes on Shipton Road."

Tony Clarke from the council's transport department said: "That is the section that we are looking at, it's a tight location between two signalised junctions and we want to come across with schemes which are actually deliverable."

The upgrades on Shipton Road north of Clifton Green are expected to cost £350,000, with £100,000 coming from council accounts and the rest from Government funds.

Cllr D'Agorne said if the scheme is successfully completed, it could persuade the Government to put more cash towards improving York's cycling routes. He said it could also make low carbon transport an easier option for residents.